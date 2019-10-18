Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 667,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.