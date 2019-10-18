Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 230.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,936. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

