PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $265,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.27. 667,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,358. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

