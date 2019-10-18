PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $201,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287,038 shares in the company, valued at $22,433,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,165 shares of company stock worth $738,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

