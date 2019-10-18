Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,917. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

