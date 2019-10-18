Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $57.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after buying an additional 322,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 280,977 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after buying an additional 248,166 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 243,771 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.50%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

