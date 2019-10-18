Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 102.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 243,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

PSXP opened at $55.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

