Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

