Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Equities research analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 664 ($8.68) to GBX 657 ($8.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 846 ($11.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 748.83 ($9.78).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 718.80 ($9.39) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 674.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phoenix Group will post 2654.9998018 EPS for the current year.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.