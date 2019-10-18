Phonecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,329.00 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $9,329.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.01131397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 117,392,395 coins and its circulating supply is 116,992,145 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

