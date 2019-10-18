Photon Trading Up 5.1% This Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $115,626.00 and $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,945.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.02173764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.02683725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00674055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00717595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00457045 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012623 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,796,185,014 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.