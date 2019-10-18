Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,836. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other news, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

