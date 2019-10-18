Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

