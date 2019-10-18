Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), with a volume of 11222396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.58. The company has a market cap of $562.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81.

In other news, insider Kenneth Brinsden 223,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile (ASX:PLS)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

