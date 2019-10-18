Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. 707,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,230. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

