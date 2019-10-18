Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 392,549 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 3,458.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

EWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 10,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $38.17.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

