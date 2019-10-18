Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,478. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

