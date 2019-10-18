Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $251,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 170,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 225,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.