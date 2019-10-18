Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

PXD stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

