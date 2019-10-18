PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $843,013.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.06 million and $843,013.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,922.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.02677091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00716397 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,725,518 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.