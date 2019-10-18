Plains GP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,083 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 776% compared to the average daily volume of 352 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.