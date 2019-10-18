PlayGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $258,913.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $258,913.00 and $9,924.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.01145901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,124,514 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

