PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,374 shares of company stock worth $20,769,972. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $144.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

