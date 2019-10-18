PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $147.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $143.52. 124,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,972. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.