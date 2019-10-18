Po.et Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,211.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $40,211.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Bancor Network and DDEX. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00227705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01129439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

