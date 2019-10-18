Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Point Loma Resources Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

