PostCoin (POST) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, PostCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,988.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007392 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.