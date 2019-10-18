PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE PPG opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 73.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

