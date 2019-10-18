Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys 9,425 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Encana by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after buying an additional 13,076,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 13,689.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after buying an additional 11,581,600 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Encana by 22.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,023,000 after buying an additional 9,233,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 37.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,408,000 after buying an additional 7,871,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encana by 238.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,255,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 7,224,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,209,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659,762. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Encana from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.27.

In other news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

