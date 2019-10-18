Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 699,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,089. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

