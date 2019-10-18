Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.80 million and the highest is $301.20 million. Premier reported sales of $401.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. 1,081,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,594. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $579,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 84.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

