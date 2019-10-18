PRIZM Price Tops $0.41 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $152.95 million and $138,986.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,957.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.90 or 0.02676325 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00720291 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008521 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 374,146,334 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

