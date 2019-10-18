ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance has been performing well on the back of growth across its operating segments along with overall renewal pricing. Moreover, the company significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business also impacted its margins adversely. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio, which primarily consists of fixed income securities. A Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive of an earnings surprise as it is set to report its third-quarter results on Nov 5.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,012. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5,875.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 887.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 321,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 288,594 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 42.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 198,863 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

