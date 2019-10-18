Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 41,017 Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Professional Planning owned 1.58% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000.

Shares of FCOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.91. 47,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,978. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

