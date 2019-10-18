Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,281 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Progressive worth $83,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. 107,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

