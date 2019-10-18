Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0168

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS and BitForex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and $588,830.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043484 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.06148555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043028 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,628,469,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,520,362 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.