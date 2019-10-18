ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

