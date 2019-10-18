ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.64

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.64 and traded as high as $23.91. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 27,121 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.65% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

