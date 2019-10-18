ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32, 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

