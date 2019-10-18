Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,627 ($21.26) to GBX 1,606 ($20.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,882 ($24.59).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,516 ($19.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,437.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,588.66. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

In related news, insider James Turner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($453,743.63). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Insiders bought 26,025 shares of company stock worth $36,142,741 over the last three months.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.