Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 136.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

