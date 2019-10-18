Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Issued By Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ALS stock opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.15. The stock has a market cap of $462.67 million and a P/E ratio of -200.36.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter.

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$407,590.40.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

