Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

BDSI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 135,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,479 over the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

