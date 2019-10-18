Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

NYSE:AEP opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after buying an additional 348,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,580,000 after purchasing an additional 154,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,135,000 after buying an additional 232,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

