Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.21.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

