Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Lowered by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$411.53 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -8.27%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at C$483,609.66.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

