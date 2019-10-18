Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Lowered by Analyst

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $64.39 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after buying an additional 143,495 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

