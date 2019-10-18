Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Decreased by Analyst

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

NYSE:QEP opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.96. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael J. Minarovic bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Doleshek bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 533,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,030.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 78,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 77,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 46.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 170.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 372,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

