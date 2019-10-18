Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Lowered by DOWLING & PARTN (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

UNM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

