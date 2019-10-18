Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $121.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 35,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

